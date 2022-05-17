Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Drops By 22.3%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 256,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $297,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $3,268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

