Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Increases By 32.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKIMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.25) to €6.30 ($6.56) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

