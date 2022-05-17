Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Drops By 23.8%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,630. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

