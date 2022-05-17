Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 25.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,327. CHS has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
