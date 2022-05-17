Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 25.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,327. CHS has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

