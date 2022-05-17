Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expands By 34.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Costamare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Costamare by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 807,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.