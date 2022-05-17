Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 18.9%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 29,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,759. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.