Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Drops By 19.5%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KODK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 1,353,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 million, a PE ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

