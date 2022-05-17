Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 29.5%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 18.34%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.