Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Declines By 23.7%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,821. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

