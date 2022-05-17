Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Declines By 20.3%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 93.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 271,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,651. The company has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

