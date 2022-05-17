Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Decreases By 20.0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

