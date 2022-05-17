Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Decreases By 16.9%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. 3,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.67 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

