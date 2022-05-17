Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Increases By 26.3%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 366,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in iPower by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iPower by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 237,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,557. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -41.33.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

