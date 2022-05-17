Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 25.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.50. 6,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092. Keyence has a 52-week low of $370.96 and a 52-week high of $711.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.03 and a 200 day moving average of $526.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

