Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Increases By 30.1%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.
Shares of NXCLF traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of -0.66. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.
LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)
