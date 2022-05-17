Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Expands By 30.1%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,652. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

