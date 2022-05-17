Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Decreases By 17.9%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.54. 792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,796. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 11.61 and a 1 year high of 16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.08 per share, with a total value of 101,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,562 shares of company stock worth $3,175,358.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

