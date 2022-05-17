Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Drops By 28.7%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 24,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

NLSN traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,066. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.