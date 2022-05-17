Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Drops By 20.8%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

