Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Grows By 36.1%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of PACX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

