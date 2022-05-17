Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Decreases By 27.5%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

