Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Decreases By 29.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,196.0 days.

RANJF stock remained flat at $$54.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Randstad has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

