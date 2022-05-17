Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Decreases By 29.5%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Recharge Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 355,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Recharge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

