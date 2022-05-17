Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Increases By 31.6%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 387,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,356. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.
About Royce Value Trust (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
