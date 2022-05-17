Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expands By 40.9%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.