Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases By 35.2%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 156,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,891. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

