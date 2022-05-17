Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Declines By 19.1%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE TDG traded up $10.63 on Tuesday, reaching $556.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,884. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.36. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $537.55 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.