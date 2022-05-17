Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Declines By 19.1%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NYSE TDG traded up $10.63 on Tuesday, reaching $556.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,884. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.36. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $537.55 and a 52 week high of $688.03.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
