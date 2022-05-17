Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Expands By 33.3%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CKSNF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.00.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

