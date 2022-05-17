Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Drops By 23.7%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE WPP traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. WPP has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.78) to GBX 1,330 ($16.40) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

