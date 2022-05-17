SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 4,805 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $60,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 512,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,678. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,445,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.