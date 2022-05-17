SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $51,716.38 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 512,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SI-BONE (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
