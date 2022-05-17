SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $51,716.38 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 512,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

