SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,608 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $70,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 512,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

