Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
