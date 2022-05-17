Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

