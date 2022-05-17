Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

