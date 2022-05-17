SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

SLR Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $870.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.