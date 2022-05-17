Smart MFG (MFG) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,822.00

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a market cap of $3.53 million and $30,822.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.70 or 0.99991851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00105391 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 331,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

