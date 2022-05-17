Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.49 Million

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post $162.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.40 million and the highest is $162.58 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $752.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $980.77 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $992.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 50,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,198. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

