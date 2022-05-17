Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 6,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,195. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

