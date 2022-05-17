Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Snap One alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 6,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.72 million and a P/E ratio of -23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Snap One has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.