Solanium (SLIM) Market Capitalization Tops $14.00 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00513316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,319.03 or 1.80550953 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

