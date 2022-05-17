Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNHP opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
