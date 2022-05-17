SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $79.42 million and $1.41 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,834.30 or 1.79587902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

