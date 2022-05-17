SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $29,039.46

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $29,039.46 and $191,548.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.41 or 0.99881522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037276 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

