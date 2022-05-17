Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 56,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,925. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

