Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 439,400 CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,798. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

