Soros Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,736 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $62,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

