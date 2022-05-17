Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 328,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,778,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,233. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

