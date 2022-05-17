Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,819,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.