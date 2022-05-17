Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.62. 3,884,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

