Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.72 and its 200 day moving average is $273.60. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

